RIYADH: Eleven people were injured on Tuesday after a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District was struck in what Saudi authorities described as a terrorist Houthi attack, turning one of the kingdom’s most prominent business landmarks into the scene of sirens, shattered calm and urgent rescue work, reported by Arab News.

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defense said the injured included two Saudi citizens and nine foreign residents: two Indians, three Nepalis and four Egyptians. The authorities did not immediately give details about the severity of the injuries.

Emergency teams responded as soon as the attack was reported. Civil Defense said officials carried out the approved emergency procedures, secured the area and took measures to protect lives and property.

Earlier in the day, Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said a tower in the financial district had been targeted. He described the strike as a “cowardly terrorist attack” and said the relevant authorities were working at the scene.

The tower is reported to house the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the country’s powerful sovereign wealth fund. It stands in the King Abdullah Financial District, a modern symbol of Riyadh’s economic ambitions and one of the capital’s most recognizable skylines.

The attack came less than a week after the same tower was damaged in another strike on November 19. That earlier attack caused damage but no reported injuries, according to reports citing the Saudi-led coalition.

The renewed strike has deepened concern in the Saudi capital, where residents and workers were reminded that even the country’s gleaming financial center is not beyond the reach of the conflict in Yemen. For the injured and their families, however, the day’s significance was not measured in glass, steel or symbols, but in sudden fear and the uncertain hours that followed.

Saudi authorities said investigations and emergency measures were continuing at the site.