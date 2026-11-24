According to a video statement by Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Chairman, United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP)

and Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, Central Spokesperson, UKPNP: The growing crisis in Rawalakot and other parts of Poonch district in Azad Jammu and Kashmir calls for wisdom, restraint and meaningful political dialogue rather than threats of force.

The Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Party (JKPP) has organised an All Parties Consultative Conference in Islamabad, bringing political voices and stakeholders together to discuss the situation and explore peaceful ways forward. The initiative deserves appreciation, and there is hope that it will lead to practical steps towards peace, stability and the protection of fundamental human rights.

However, concerns have emerged following reports that Pakistan’s Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, has indicated the possibility of a major security operation in Poonch and further action against the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

Such statements are deeply troubling, particularly when political efforts are underway to ease tensions. We strongly condemn threatening rhetoric and any approach that risks turning a political and public grievance into a confrontation.

Our position has remained consistent: peaceful protesters must not face force, and legitimate political, economic and humanitarian concerns must be addressed through dialogue and negotiation. Guns, bullets and military operations cannot resolve people’s grievances. Instead, they risk bringing more suffering, fear, destruction and bloodshed.

The six-member committee headed by former President and Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan should be allowed to work freely and given a genuine opportunity to facilitate negotiations.

We urge the Pakistani authorities to exercise restraint, avoid military action, respect fundamental rights and engage sincerely with JAAC and other stakeholders.

The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir deserve dignity, justice, peace and the freedom to express their concerns peacefully.

Give peace a chance. Choose dialogue over confrontation and negotiations over military operations. Human lives must come before political conflict.