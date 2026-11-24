TEHRAN, IRNA: Tensions in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz have intensified after a fourth oil tanker reportedly exploded and caught fire after striking a naval mine early Tuesday, according to a statement issued by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, according to IRNA.

The incident took place east of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital international shipping passage through which large volumes of global oil supplies are transported.

According to the IRGC Navy, the tanker was travelling along what it described as an unauthorised maritime route when the explosion occurred. The vessel subsequently caught fire, raising fresh concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the already sensitive waterway.

The incident also prompted two other oil tankers travelling alongside the affected vessel to turn back towards the Persian Gulf. The two ships reportedly changed course after witnessing the explosion and receiving a radio warning from the IRGC Navy’s Strait of Hormuz Traffic Control Centre.

In its statement, the IRGC Navy issued a stern warning to vessels against using routes it considers unauthorised, cautioning that ships ignoring its instructions could face serious consequences, including explosions and fires.

The latest incident adds another layer of concern to maritime security in the region, where the safety of commercial vessels and uninterrupted energy transportation remain matters of international importance.

For shipping operators, the reported explosion serves as a stark reminder of the risks facing vessels navigating these strategically sensitive waters.

As tensions persist, the safety of civilian shipping and the prevention of further maritime incidents remain urgent concerns.