Brussels Eases the Pressure on Austria’s Budget

Austria has earned a little breathing room in Brussels. In the autumn edition of its European Semester package, published today, the European Commission found that Vienna is set to keep within the spending ceiling that matters most in its deficit procedure. The package contains economic and budget recommendations and assessments for all EU countries, according to News ORF.

The procedure itself, officials were quick to stress, is not over. But the Commission said it will take “no further procedural steps” against Austria for now. For a country that has spent months under the watchful eye of Brussels, that counts as a quiet kind of relief.

At the heart of the matter lies a figure called net expenditure growth. Under the EU’s fiscal rules, it is the key yardstick for judging a country in a deficit procedure. It strips out items that can distort the picture, such as interest payments, one-off effects, temporary measures and the cyclical swings in unemployment benefits.

By that measure, Austria is doing what was asked of it. According to the Commission, net expenditure is expected to grow by 2.1 percent in both 2026 and 2027. That sits just under the 2.2 percent ceiling recommended by the Council.

Other signals point in the same direction. The EU’s autumn economic forecast, released last week, also sounded a hopeful note. It expects Austria’s budget deficit to shrink from 4.1 percent of economic output in 2025 to 4.0 percent in 2026, and then to 3.6 percent in both 2027 and 2028.

Still, the road back is long. The procedure was opened because Austria’s deficit ran well beyond the limit set by the EU’s Maastricht criteria, which allow a maximum of 3.0 percent of gross domestic product. The country recorded a deficit of 4.7 percent in 2024, and it had planned for 4.5 percent the year before the case began.

So the message from Brussels is a mixed one: well done so far, but the work is not finished. Austria has moved closer to the finish line, yet the 3.0 percent mark still lies ahead of it.