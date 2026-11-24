WASHINGTON, DC: A rare warning has come from an unexpected corner. U.S. special envoy Jared Kushner says Israel risks becoming a “global pariah” over its conduct in the Gaza Strip, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

“The fork in the road” is clear, Kushner told New York Magazine in an interview published on Nov. 23. Israel, he said, could rise from the tragedy of October 7 to become far more secure and far more connected to the world. Or it can stay on its present path, which he described as a trend toward global-pariah status.

Similar cautions have come before, from senior U.S. Democrats and from former Israeli security officials. But hearing them from a high-ranking Republican figure is unusual, and that is what gives Kushner’s words their weight.

Behind the remarks lies growing frustration inside the Trump administration. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to let the U.S.-led Board of Peace move ahead with its plans to rebuild Gaza. The board, created in January, counts Kushner among its chief architects.

The disagreement centers on disarmament. In July, Hamas accepted the board’s roadmap, under which it would hand over its weapons step by step while Israeli forces withdrew from Gaza at the same pace. Netanyahu said no. He insists Hamas must lay down all its arms before a single Israeli soldier leaves.

Washington, for its part, held back from pushing harder before Israel’s Oct. 27 election. The board reasoned that Netanyahu would hardly make concessions that might make him look soft on Hamas in front of voters.

The election, however, settled little. Talks to form a new governing coalition could drag on for months. Until then, Netanyahu remains in office as caretaker prime minister, and there is no sign that his Gaza policy has changed.

So the road remains forked, and the clock keeps ticking.