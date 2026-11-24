NEW DELHI: Saurav Das, a prominent leader of India’s youth led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has accused the Indian government of trying to silence young voices after he was prevented from boarding a flight to the United Kingdom, according.

Das said he arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for a flight scheduled shortly after midnight on Tuesday. At the immigration counter, he said, officers told him that his passport had been “flagged” because of discrepancies concerning his date of birth.

The activist rejected the claim, insisting that his travel documents were valid and accurate. He said he had a valid visa and passport, and accused the authorities of using “cheap tactics” to stop activists from travelling abroad and speaking about issues that concern India’s younger generation.

Das had been invited to speak at the Oxford Union on December 1. He also said he was due to address students at Cambridge, the London School of Economics and the University of Edinburgh about the CJP movement.

“They are scared of the cockroach movement,” Das told the BBC. “They’re scared of young people asking them questions because they have never had to deal with a generation that wants to ask questions so head on.”

He argued that preventing him from travelling had damaged India’s international reputation. “It’s international news that I am unable to travel to the UK,” he said, adding that the decision showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in a poor light.

The BBC said it had contacted India’s federal Home Ministry, Delhi Police and airport authorities for comment. No official explanation for the alleged travel restriction has yet been made public.

Das, a former journalist, became one of the best-known faces of the CJP, a movement that began as online satire before evolving into a pressure group led largely by young people. In July, protests over examination paper leaks contributed to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In October, Das and other CJP leaders were among thousands detained during protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. Kumar and the Election Commission have denied any wrongdoing.

Despite the setback, Das said the movement would continue. “It’s a long haul,” he said. “We are not here for a short time. We are looking at India in the next 10 to 20 years.”

The incident has renewed concern among rights groups and activists about the space available for dissent in India, particularly for young critics of the government.