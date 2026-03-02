“We’re Not at War”: UK Distances Itself from Iran Conflict

The British government has stressed that the United Kingdom is “not at war”, even as it authorized the United States to use British military bases for operations against Iran, according to Hurriyet Daily News. The decision marks one of the most significant steps London has taken since the conflict between Washington, Israel, and Tehran erupted across the Gulf.

In an address on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the move was necessary to protect British lives amid what he called Iran’s “increasingly reckless behavior.” He emphasized, however, that Britain had learned “the lessons of Iraq” and would not take part in any direct offensive against Iran.

“We did not join the initial strikes,” Starmer said, “and we will not join offensive action now.” His government, he added, remains focused on protecting British citizens and maintaining stability in the region.

Shortly after the statement, a suspected drone hit the U.K.’s Akrotiri air base in Cyprus, one of the facilities granted for U.S. use. Officials said the attack caused only minor damage and that no personnel were injured. The strike nonetheless underscored the growing risks surrounding British forces and civilians in the Middle East.

Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer reaffirmed the government’s position on Monday, telling reporters, “Let me be really clear: the U.K. is not at war.” He repeated that Britain’s involvement is limited to logistical and defensive support and that it chose not to be part of the first wave of U.S.-Israeli strikes.

An estimated 200,000 British nationals are currently living or traveling in countries directly affected by Iran’s retaliation, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Iraq. Officials have urged citizens to remain alert and follow local security advice.

For now, London faces a delicate balance, standing beside its allies while trying not to be pulled into a widening regional war.