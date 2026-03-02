No Cut in Dividend as Vienna Airport Faces Global Headwinds

Vienna International Airport said on Monday it will keep its dividend payout unchanged, even after posting a drop in annual profit of more than ten percent, according to Austrian Press Agency. The board of Flughafen Wien AG confirmed that shareholders including the Province of Lower Austria and the City of Vienna, each holding 20 percent will again receive a dividend of €1.65 per share, matching last year’s level.

The company’s net profit fell to €210 million in 2025, down from €240 million the year before. The decline was mainly due to write-offs linked to the permanent halt of its long-debated third runway project. Still, management emphasized that the airport’s underlying business remains strong, with passenger traffic and revenue continuing to rise.

Revenue for 2025 climbed 7.2 percent to €1.129 billion, up from €1.054 billion in 2024. However, operating profit (EBIT) slipped from €306 million to about €280 million, reflecting increased costs and project-related charges.

In January, the board had already projected a similar net profit of €210 million for the current year. But the recent escalation of war in the Middle East, sparked by U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran is clouding the outlook for 2026.

The airport warned that air traffic disruptions across the Gulf region could affect flight schedules and raise fuel costs if oil prices surge, as many analysts now expect. “We are monitoring the situation closely,” a spokesperson said, noting that Vienna Airport’s network includes several destinations in the affected region.

Despite the uncertain environment, the company’s decision to maintain the dividend signals confidence in its financial stability and long-term strategy. For investors, that consistency comes as a sign of resilience during turbulent global conditions.