Region in Flames: U.S.–Iran Conflict Escalates After Khamenei’s Death

The Middle East is on edge as fighting between the United States, Israel, and Iran widens across the Gulf. A series of dramatic strikes and counterstrikes have left hundreds dead, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose killing has thrown the region into turmoil, according to Al Jazeera News.

Washington confirmed Sunday that American and Israeli forces carried out coordinated attacks on Iranian military and government targets. Iran’s response was immediate. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it fired multiple missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, though the U.S. reported no major damage.

According to reports from Tehran, more than 550 people have been killed since the first wave of strikes, while nearly 750 others were wounded. Iran’s National Security Council secretary, Ali Larijani, dismissed rumors of new nuclear negotiations with Washington, saying “there are no talks, and there will be none under these conditions.”

Meanwhile, chaos spread beyond Iran’s borders. Kuwait’s Defence Ministry confirmed that several U.S. warplanes crashed inside the country; all crew members survived. In Lebanon, Israeli jets struck multiple areas after Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets into northern Israel. Lebanon’s Ministry of Health said over 30 people were killed in the latest bombardments.

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking in a video posted to Truth Social, vowed to continue what he called a “righteous mission” against Iran. He warned that “more American soldiers will likely die” but promised to press on “until all objectives are achieved.” Trump also claimed that U.S. and allied strikes had “destroyed and sunk nine Iranian naval ships” and “largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters.”

American officials say 48 senior Iranian figures have been killed so far, though no full list has been released. In total, at least 201 people have died in Iran, 9 in Israel, and smaller casualties were reported in nearby countries including one in Kuwait, three in the UAE, and two in Iraq.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi admitted that the country’s military chain of command had been badly disrupted, with some units acting independently. Yet he insisted that Tehran would fight on; “We see no limits in defending our nation.”

As both sides trade threats and missiles across the Gulf, hopes for diplomacy seem to be fading by the hour.