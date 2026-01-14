Von der Leyen Confronts Fourth No-Confidence Challenge Over Trade Deal

Ursula von der Leyen’s European Commission faces yet another parliamentary reckoning next week, as right-wing lawmakers force a fourth no-confidence vote within six months, this time targeting her controversial trade pact with South American nations, according to APA.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola confirmed Tuesday that debate and balloting will proceed during next week’s Strasbourg session, following a motion filed by the “Patriots for Europe” faction. The hard right coalition comprising Austria’s Freedom Party, Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz denounces the Mercosur agreement with Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay as a betrayal of European agriculture and sovereignty.

“The Commission has shown blatant disregard for the European Parliament, national parliaments, and millions of European farmers,” the Patriots declared, condemning the accord as opening markets to substandard products while offering illusory safeguards. A previous September motion employed nearly identical language.

The timing proves symbolic rather than strategic: Von der Leyen and EU Council President António Costa depart Saturday for Paraguay to formally sign the disputed treaty, rendering the parliamentary challenge effectively ceremonial.

Previous attempts have collapsed decisively. October’s vote failed 378 to 179, well short of the required two-thirds majority; though notably, some Christian Democratic lawmakers from Von der Leyen’s own European People’s Party defected for the first time. Earlier motions in July and October, including one from the Left faction over Gaza policy, met similar fates.

The repeated challenges reflect broader political maneuvering by Jordan Bardella, who chairs both the Rassemblement National and the Patriots faction. Widely regarded as Le Pen’s heir apparent with genuine presidential prospects, Bardella faces accusations from EPP Chairman Manfred Weber of exploiting Brussels procedures for domestic French campaign advantage.

Indeed, the RN simultaneously launched a no-confidence motion against France’s own government over Mercosur criticizing insufficient defense of French interests despite Paris voting against the deal in EU proceedings.

With 719 parliamentary seats, motions require just 72 signatures for consideration but two thirds approval for success. Von der Leyen’s commission, while politically bruised by relentless opposition, appears positioned to survive once more, emerging weakened but intact from its latest populist tribunal.