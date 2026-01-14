Trump Freezes Immigrant Visas for 75 Nations

The Trump administration launched a sweeping suspension of immigrant visa processing Wednesday, targeting seventy-five countries in what officials characterize as a crackdown on welfare exploitation, though critics see unmistakable echoes of racial preference, according to Reuters.

The freeze, effective January 21, encompasses nations spanning continents; from Afghanistan to Yemen, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Brazil, and Ethiopia. State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott framed the measure as protective rather than punitive.

“The Trump administration is bringing an end to the abuse of America’s immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people,” Pigott declared, announcing the pause would continue while officials “reassess immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits.”

The directive instructs US embassies to refuse visas under existing statutes during an indefinite review period. No timeline for restoration emerged.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt singled out Somalia, Russia, and Iran on social media, the first a frequent target of Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric following a Minnesota immigrant funding scandal. The president has previously dismissed Somalis as “garbage” who should “go back to where they came from,” while expressing openness to Scandinavian immigration.

The policy’s geographic sweep reveals stark patterns; predominantly African, Middle Eastern, Asian, and Latin American nations populate the list, with notable absences including Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and most developed economies.

Tourist, business, and other non-immigrant visas remain unaffected, including for World Cup attendees, though the administration pledges comprehensive social media vetting for all applicants.

The State Department reported Monday that it has revoked over 100,000 visas since Trump’s inauguration, a single year record. Homeland Security claims 605,000 deportations with 2.5 million additional voluntary departures.

Trump has openly advocated restricting immigration from non European populations, contrasting his dismissal of certain nationalities with enthusiasm for Northern European arrivals, a preference pattern civil rights advocates characterize as transparently discriminatory.

The freeze represents the administration’s most comprehensive immigration restriction yet, casting uncertainty over hundreds of thousands of pending applications from affected nations.