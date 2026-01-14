Pakistan: Opposition PTI Decries Punjab Police Crackdown After Protesters Blocked Outside Adiala Jail

PTI Condemns Punjab Police Action Outside Adiala Jail Amid Backlash Over Crackdown

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sharply condemned what it describes as a heavy-handed crackdown by the Punjab police outside Adiala Jail, escalating tensions between the opposition party and provincial authorities amid growing political unrest in Pakistan, according to Dawn News.

The condemnation follows a police operation late Tuesday to disperse a sit-in by PTI supporters and members of party founder Imran Khan’s family near Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. The protest erupted after authorities barred Khan’s sisters and party representatives from meeting the jailed former prime minister, prompting demonstrators to gather at Factory Naka, a short distance from the prison.

In a strongly worded statement issued Wednesday, PTI accused the Punjab government of “oppression, injustice and unlawful use of force,” alleging that police baton-charged protesters and continued harassment well into the night. The party claimed that women and children were subjected to mistreatment during the operation, calling the action a “deliberate attempt to crush peaceful dissent.”

PTI said at least 11 men were detained at the Rawat police station, while three women identified as Zuleikha, Dr Asma and Sanaya Safeer were arrested by Rawalpindi police. The party further reported the arrest of Advocate Raja Yasir, Adil Khattak, brother of PTI lawmaker Shahid Khattak, and a party worker named Tanveer.

Beyond the protest site, PTI alleged widespread abuse at a police checkpoint set up in Bahria Town along the route from Adiala Jail. According to the party, police officers seized mobile phones, forcibly impounded vehicles, including those driven by women, and damaged several cars. PTI claimed that confiscated property was returned only after citizens paid bribes, while vehicles belonging to those who refused were illegally impounded without registration of any first information report.

The party demanded the immediate release of all detainees, the return of seized phones and vehicles, and judicial inquiries into what it termed “open extortion, vandalism and violations of human rights.” It also called for criminal proceedings against police officials involved in the operation.

Describing the crackdown as “state backed strong-arm tactics,” PTI accused the Maryam Nawaz led Punjab government of political victimization aimed at isolating Imran Khan and intimidating the public. The party vowed to challenge the actions at “every constitutional, legal and democratic forum.”

Separately, PTI announced the launch of fresh street mobilization in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, part of a broader campaign ahead of planned protests on February 8, marking two years since elections the party claims were rigged signaling that political confrontation in Pakistan is set to intensify further.