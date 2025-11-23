Vienna’s Westbahnhof Residents Sound Alarm Over Rising Drug Activity

Vienna’s Westbahnhof, long a bustling transportation hub, is increasingly being described by residents as a growing hotspot for drug use and dealing; a trend recently echoed by Austria’s Interior Ministry. Neighbors say the atmosphere around the station has shifted, leaving many feeling uneasy in their own streets, according to the Austrian National Television ORF.

Peter Haubenberger, a general practitioner at the Primary Care Center Vienna-West directly behind the station, has witnessed the change firsthand. After two years working in the neighborhood, he says encounters with people battling addiction have become part of daily life. “When you walk through the area, you often see patients or others who are clearly struggling,” he explained. His clinic offers substitution therapy and has recorded a noticeable rise in patients seeking help.

For some residents, the transformation of nearby Palmgasse has been particularly troubling. One woman described people with drug or alcohol addictions gathering directly outside her building. “They come inside, dirty everything, break things. They inject themselves right here,” she said. Others take a more pragmatic view, noting that train stations everywhere attract difficult social issues. “That’s city life,” said a passerby. “If you don’t want it, you have to live in the countryside.”

Police say increasing patrols on Gumpendorfer Street may be pushing drug users and dealers toward Westbahnhof, a displacement effect they monitor closely. Authorities say local police commands and the Vienna Criminal Investigation Office carry out continuous assessments to tailor enforcement to changing patterns.

The city’s Addiction and Drug Coordination Office confirms that drug dealing in the area has risen. Coordinator Ewald Lochner noted that illegal drug use and the presence of marginalized groups have become more visible around Gumpendorfer Gürtel and parts of Westbahnhof. He emphasized that social workers maintain a strong and established presence in the district to address the escalating challenges.