Austria: Salzburg Inspectors Catch 500 Fare Dodgers Each Month

Salzburg’s trolleybus inspectors are busier than ever, catching roughly 500 fare dodgers each month and doing so with a calm, practiced touch, according to “Kronen Zeitung”. Their approach mirrors what many major cities, including Vienna, have embraced: steady vigilance paired with firm de-escalation.

On a recent afternoon ride on trolleybus Line 3, the call of “Ticket inspection” carried down the aisle as inspector Mohammat began his routine. Most passengers immediately produced their passes, many of them KlimaTickets, which make the verification process swift. His colleague Kristina worked her way forward from the rear doors. Despite the crowded bus, the pair completed their checks within a single stop.

Once off the bus, the inspectors conferred briefly about their next move. They operate independently, employed by security firm Securitas. Some routes demand extra attention. “There are definitely lines where we see more fare dodgers, especially in Lehen and Itzling,” Mohammat noted. Inside the trolleybus, their guiding rule is simple: avoid escalation. “You’re on a kind of stage. If someone cooperates, there’s no issue. If not, we ask them to step off with us. Then we call the police if needed.”

That call comes two to three times a week, usually so officers can confirm a passenger’s identity, says police officer Christoph Kraler-Bergmann. Fines follow when cooperation fails.

Not every case fits the stereotype. At the Äußerer Stein stop, inspectors encountered a Swiss tourist with an unstamped prepaid ticket, an honest mistake, but still one that resulted in a fine.

Salzburg Lines says it shows leniency when possible. Riders who simply forgot their annual pass can present it later and pay only for a single ticket. True fare dodgers, however, face a 95-euro penalty. Beginning January 1, that fee will rise to 105 euros, while teenagers aged 15 to 18 will be charged 50 euros.