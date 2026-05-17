Vienna Study Sparks Debate on Religion and Law Among Youth

A recent youth study in Vienna has triggered a heated political debate, raising questions about religion, identity, and democratic values among young people.

The study, conducted by the City of Vienna, surveyed 1,221 individuals aged 14 to 24. It found that 41 percent of Muslim respondents agreed with the statement that the rules of their religion are more important than Austrian law, according to Heute. Among Christian youths, the figure was significantly lower at 21 percent.

Researchers say the results reveal a wide spectrum of beliefs, including more conservative and fundamentalist attitudes among some groups. Clear differences also appear in views on gender roles. While only 18 percent of Austrian youths and those with Polish or Romanian backgrounds believe men should make the main family decisions, the number rises to 45 percent among youths with Syrian, Afghan, and Chechen roots.

The study also points to broader concerns about democracy. Nearly 40 percent of respondents said they could imagine a state based on religious rules, while a similar share expressed support for strong leadership. According to the authors, young men are particularly at risk of holding such views.

At the same time, the study stresses that most young people remain committed to democratic values. Still, officials see a need for action.

Vienna’s Deputy Mayor Bettina Emmerling has announced new measures, including stronger ethics and democracy education in schools and greater involvement of parents. She described the findings as an important signal for where action is needed next.

The discussion comes as Vienna’s classrooms reflect growing diversity. Muslim students now form the largest group in public compulsory schools, making up 42 percent. In middle schools, they account for nearly half of all students.

The study has opened a sensitive but important conversation about how different values can coexist in Vienna’s changing society.