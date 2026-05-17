UN Nuclear Watchdog Raises Concern After Drone Strike Near Barakah Plant

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates moved swiftly on Sunday after a drone strike caused a fire near the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi’s Al-Dhafra region, prompting concern from the United Nations nuclear watchdog, according to Arab News.

According to officials, the fire broke out in an electrical generator located outside the plant’s inner security perimeter. Emergency teams quickly contained the incident, while government authorities reassured the public that the nuclear facility itself remained safe and fully operational.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN body responsible for monitoring nuclear safety around the world, said it was following the situation with “grave concern.” The agency confirmed it is in close contact with UAE authorities and stands ready to provide assistance if required.

Despite the seriousness of the incident, officials emphasized that there was no danger to public safety. No injuries were reported, and radiation levels remained normal throughout the area. The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation stated that all essential systems at the Barakah plant continued to function without disruption.

In a statement released through the Abu Dhabi Media Office, authorities stressed that the fire did not affect the safety or readiness of the plant’s operational units. They added that all four reactors were continuing normal operations.

The Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is one of the most important energy projects in the Gulf region and plays a major role in the UAE’s efforts to diversify its energy resources. Any threat near such a facility naturally draws international attention because of the potential risks associated with nuclear infrastructure.

Officials also urged residents and social media users to rely only on verified information from official sources. They warned against spreading rumors or unconfirmed reports that could create unnecessary panic during a sensitive situation.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over the vulnerability of critical infrastructure in a region already facing rising geopolitical tensions.