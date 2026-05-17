Streeting Calls Brexit a “Catastrophic Mistake” in Leadership Bid

A new political challenge is emerging in the United Kingdom as former Health Secretary Wes Streeting openly criticized Brexit and signaled his ambition to become the country’s next prime minister, according to Euro News.

Streeting, who recently stepped down from his Cabinet role, said he is ready to run in any future leadership contest and called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to step aside. Speaking at a Labour Party conference on Saturday, he delivered a strong message about the country’s direction and its past decisions.

At the center of his speech was a sharp attack on Brexit. Streeting described the UK’s decision to leave the European Union in 2016 as a “catastrophic mistake.” He argued that the move has weakened the country economically and politically, leaving it “less wealthy, less powerful and less in control” than before.

Looking ahead, Streeting called for a closer relationship with the European Union, suggesting that Britain’s long-term future still lies within Europe. He even expressed hope that the UK could one day rejoin the bloc, a position that remains controversial in British politics.

Brexit continues to divide opinion across the country. The original referendum, strongly backed by figures such as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, marked a turning point in Britain’s modern history. Nearly a decade later, its consequences are still being debated.

Streeting’s remarks come at a difficult moment for Prime Minister Starmer. Labour has recently suffered losses in local elections, while the Reform UK party has gained support. These results have increased pressure within the party and raised questions about its leadership and future strategy.

At the same time, the UK is rethinking its place in the world. Uncertainty surrounding its relationship with the United States and global political shifts have led some leaders to reconsider closer ties with Europe.

Streeting’s bold statements have added new energy and tension to an already unsettled political landscape, as debates over Brexit, leadership, and Britain’s future direction continue to grow.