Vienna Police Respond to Nearly One Emergency Every Minute

The numbers are staggering: Vienna’s police force responded to an average of 1,300 emergency calls every single day throughout 2025, according to 5 Minuten. That works out to roughly one police deployment per minute, around the clock, in Austria’s capital city.

According to figures released by the Vienna Provincial Control Center, officers fielded 1,175,411 emergency calls last year, which resulted in 474,243 actual deployments requiring police presence. The sheer volume of these operations paints a vivid picture of the constant demands placed on law enforcement in a bustling metropolis of nearly two million people.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner visited the control center to personally thank the officers for their tireless efforts. “The Vienna police force does outstanding work for the people of our capital and beyond,” Karner said. “These high deployment numbers demonstrate just how crucial seamless coordination is in a city of this size. I’m grateful to our officers for their careful, consistent work protecting public safety.”

Beyond routine emergency responses, Vienna’s police managed an extraordinary array of public events and security operations. Officers assessed and monitored 12,642 public demonstrations throughout the year, ultimately banning 21 gatherings and rejecting applications for 332 others. Roughly 300 of these events were large-scale affairs requiring hundreds of officers from multiple units.

The police also provided security for 17 state visits, 96 sporting events, and numerous major cultural occasions including the Danube Island Festival, the OSCE Conference, the famous Opera Ball, and New Year’s Eve celebrations across the city.

Specialized units saw heavy action as well. Bomb disposal experts were called out approximately 1,100 times to handle pyrotechnic devices, wartime munitions discoveries, suspicious packages, bomb threats, and search operations. Evidence collection teams deployed 97 times during major operations, while police drones logged over 1,500 flight hours across 460 missions.

These statistics reveal a police force operating at maximum capacity, day in and day out. From standard patrol duties to high-stakes special operations, from coordinating massive public events to defusing potential threats, Vienna’s officers maintain the safety and quality of life that residents have come to expect in one of Europe’s most livable cities.