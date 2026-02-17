Vienna Passes on Trump’s Global Club: “We Don’t Build Rival Structures”

Austria will not be joining Donald Trump’s so called “Peace Council”, a new international body that experts are already calling a parody of global governance, according to ORF.

The decision was confirmed Monday by the foreign policy spokesperson for Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker of the conservative ÖVP party, who made Austria’s position clear in a statement to the APA news agency. While Austria remains committed to contributing toward sustainable peace in the Middle East, the country draws a firm line when it comes to undermining existing international structures.

“As a clear advocate of a cooperative, multilateral system and as one of the four host nations of the United Nations, we do not want to build parallel structures,” the spokesperson said.

The council in question has raised eyebrows across Europe and for good reason. Trump has designed the body to grant himself sweeping decision-making powers, including a lifetime chairmanship that would extend well beyond his current term as U.S. president. It is not a universal forum. Only about sixty countries received invitations, Austria among them.

Most European Union member states invited have politely declined. Hungary and Bulgaria, however, plan to join. Italy and Greece have signaled they will attend the inaugural meeting in Washington as observers, a middle ground that allows presence without full commitment.

Whether Austria will send a diplomatic representative in an “observing role” remains undecided, according to the chancellor’s office.

For Austria, a country that has long positioned itself as a neutral bridge-builder and proud host to major UN agencies in Vienna, the choice to stay out speaks volumes. In a world already strained by fragmentation and competing power blocs, Vienna’s message is unmistakable: we don’t need another club. We need the institutions we already have to work better.

Trump’s council may proceed without Austria. But in declining the invitation, Vienna has quietly reminded the world of something easily forgotten in the age of strongman diplomacy that legitimacy is not built through selective invitations and lifetime appointments, but through patience, multilateralism, and the hard, unglamorous work of genuine cooperation.