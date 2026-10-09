US Sanctions ICC Hours After Navi Pillay Wins Nobel

WASHINGTON: The United States imposed sweeping sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, saying it wanted to restrict the tribunal’s ability to operate. The announcement came hours after former ICC judge Navi Pillay was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her work promoting peace and international law.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would block transactions with the court and cut off its access to US based financial services, technology companies and the US dollar. American companies and individuals that do business with the ICC have six months to wind down those ties, according to the sanctions plan.

Rubio said the measures were intended to protect US officials and service members from prosecution by a court the United States has never joined. He accused the ICC of threatening US sovereignty and warned that Washington would continue its campaign to dismantle the court if it did not change course. The administration has also objected to the court’s investigations involving the United States and Israel.

The ICC called the sanctions an attack on the rule of law and the foundations of the international legal system. Its president, Tomoko Akane, said the court would continue its work independently and impartially, guided by law and evidence.

The response drew support from several US allies. Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom said they strongly disagreed with the sanctions and would continue backing the court. They warned the measures could harm the ICC’s work, its staff and their families.

Pillay, an 85 year old South African jurist and former UN human rights chief, served as a judge at the ICC and the tribunal for the Rwanda genocide. The Nobel Committee honoured her for advancing international law and helping ensure that serious crimes, including war crimes and genocide, are prosecuted.