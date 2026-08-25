UN Watchdog Urges India to Protect Vulnerable Communities

A United Nations human rights committee has urged India to do more to protect tribal communities, Dalits and other disadvantaged groups from violence and discrimination.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) said it was deeply concerned by reports of alleged abuses by law enforcement officials. These included excessive use of force, extrajudicial killings, torture, sexual violence and prolonged detention without due process.

The committee also expressed concern about hate speech and hate crimes targeting Bengali-speaking Muslims, Rohingya people, migrants and asylum-seekers. It said racial profiling during police checks and identity inspections had reportedly led to arbitrary arrests and mistreatment, according to AFP.

CERD called on the Indian authorities to investigate all allegations and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. It also urged India to protect people seeking international protection and avoid deportations or collective expulsions that could place them at risk.

Caste continues to shape social life in India, influencing access to education, resources and employment. Dalits and members of Scheduled Tribes have long faced social exclusion despite constitutional protections and legal safeguards.

India was reviewed by the 18-member UN committee earlier this month. It was the country’s first appearance before CERD since 2007. The committee monitors how countries follow the international Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

The convention requires governments to end racial discrimination, prevent segregation and guarantee equal treatment under the law.

CERD’s recommendations are not legally binding, but they can affect a country’s international reputation. In response, India’s mission highlighted the nation’s pluralism, diversity and constitutional framework. It said the country remained committed to ensuring equality, dignity and opportunity for all its citizens.