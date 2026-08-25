UK Leader Plans US Trip to Support Ukraine

Burnham Seeks Trump’s Help for Ukraine’s Air Defence

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to travel to the United States next month to urge President Donald Trump to help Ukraine obtain more Patriot air-defence interceptors before winter.

Burnham said he was likely to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September. The visit would be his first trip to the US since becoming prime minister.

Speaking to Bloomberg in Kyiv, Burnham said recent discussions had made clear what he needed to do in the coming weeks. He made the comments during his first international visit as prime minister, where he chaired a meeting of Ukraine’s allies and held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Anadolu Agency.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on European nations and Washington to provide additional Patriot missiles. He has warned that Ukraine must rebuild its air-defence supplies before winter, when Russia is expected to increase attacks on power stations and other energy infrastructure.

Burnham said he left Kyiv “really optimistic” that Ukraine’s air-defence shortages could be solved. European leaders are considering another meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” during the UN gathering, with the aim of securing American interceptors and supplies from other countries.

The British leader acknowledged that the UK does not operate the Patriot systems Ukraine requires. As a result, other European countries will need to take a leading role in finding a solution.

“There are other players who could help in the mix,” Burnham said, adding that the effort would probably require several countries, careful negotiations and a number of separate agreements.

The proposed US visit comes as Ukraine prepares for another difficult winter of war and seeks stronger protection for its cities and vital infrastructure.