Tehran Calls for Regional Independence from Washington

Iran Says US Has No Future Role in the Region

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei has said the United States will have no role in the future of the Middle East, arguing that regional nations should decide their own path without foreign interference.

Rezaei made the remarks during a meeting with Faiq Zaidan, president of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, in Tehran on Tuesday.

The Iranian official said Tehran wanted to see an independent and powerful Iraq. He stressed that the countries of the region should be free to shape their political and security future themselves, reported by The Tasnim News Agency.

“The countries of the region will decide about their own future, and the US will have no place in the region’s future,” Rezaei said.

He also called for a clear decision on the presence of groups opposed to Iran along the Iran-Iraq border. The issue, he said, needed to be addressed in a way that would protect the security of both neighbouring countries.

Zaidan expressed appreciation for Iran’s support and conveyed greetings from Iraqi officials to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

The Iraqi official also paid tribute to the memories of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, two influential figures whose deaths continue to shape political debate across the region.

During the meeting, Zaidan underlined the importance of closer regional cooperation. He said maintaining security along the countries’ shared border was essential for stability and for the safety of communities on both sides.

The talks reflected the close relationship between Tehran and Baghdad, as well as their shared emphasis on regional security and opposition to outside intervention. Iran has repeatedly called for neighbouring states to strengthen cooperation and reduce dependence on foreign powers.