Ukraine Gets 10-Day Promise for Military, Energy Relief

Ukraine Secures Emergency Aid as War Anniversary Looms



With the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion just days away, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Sunday that European allies have promised critical energy and military aid packages arriving within ten days, according to Arab News.

The timing carries symbolic weight. February 24 marks four years since Russian forces rolled across Ukraine’s borders, launching a war that has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions, and reduced entire cities to rubble. Now, as that grim milestone approaches, Ukraine finds itself struggling on multiple fronts.

“In Munich, we agreed with the leaders of the Berlin Format on specific packages of energy and military aid for Ukraine by February 24,” Zelensky wrote on social media platform X. The Berlin Format brings together roughly a dozen European leaders committed to supporting Ukraine’s defense.

The promised assistance comes at a desperate moment. Russian forces continue grinding forward on the battlefield, seizing territory meter by bloody meter. Meanwhile, Moscow’s relentless air campaign has systematically destroyed Ukraine’s power infrastructure, plunging millions into darkness during the brutal winter cold.

The numbers paint a terrifying picture. Over just the past week, Russia launched approximately 1,300 attack drones, 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and dozens of ballistic missiles at Ukrainian targets. Cities like Kyiv endure rolling blackouts of varying lengths as utility workers race to repair damaged facilities faster than Russian missiles can demolish them.

Zelensky told reporters Friday after meeting European leaders in Munich that he particularly hopes for more air-defense missiles, the weapons Ukraine desperately needs to shoot down incoming threats before they strike hospitals, apartment buildings, and power stations.

“I am grateful to our partners for their readiness to help, and we count on all deliveries arriving promptly,” Zelensky said, his words carrying the weight of a leader watching his people freeze in the dark.

The Ukrainian president’s diplomatic push takes on added urgency as the United States pressures Kyiv to consider peace negotiations. Zelensky faces the agonizing challenge of rallying European support while managing American expectations, all while Russian shells continue falling on his country’s soil.

Whether the promised aid arrives on time, and whether it’s enough to turn the tide, remains uncertain.