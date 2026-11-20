Friday in Saudi Arabia was a day of watching the skies. From early morning until night, the Kingdom’s air defenses worked without rest, shooting down five drones and three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia, reported by Arab News.

The first attack came in the early hours, and the rest followed throughout the day. Earlier, the military coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government reported that four drones and one ballistic missile were intercepted over the southern region, while another drone was brought down over the Riyadh region.

In the evening, two more missiles were fired toward the Jazan region. Both were intercepted and destroyed, but falling debris reached the Al-Shuqaiq area. “The relevant authorities are heading to the site,” the coalition said in a statement.

Saudi Civil Defense urged residents in the south to stay alert, issuing safety warnings for Jazan province, Jazan city, Khamis Mushait and Abha.

The latest attempts came just a day after a Houthi attack damaged a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, a strike that brought the conflict uncomfortably close to the capital’s business heart.

The Kingdom did not stay on the defensive. The coalition, officially called the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said it carried out major operations on Friday against Houthi targets and ballistic capabilities in Sanaa, Saada and Taiz, and also hit facilities at the port of Hodeidah. It described the campaign as an effort to “neutralize sources of threats to civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.”

The escalation marks a sharp turn. Earlier this year, the Houthis resumed attacks on government forces in Yemen and on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia, ending a four-year truce that had given the region a fragile calm.

For now, that calm is gone, replaced by sirens, interceptions and the uneasy question of what the next dawn will bring.