An Indian national has been sentenced to more than 19 years in a United States prison after admitting that he plotted to hire a hitman to murder a prominent Sikh separatist living in America, reported by Dawn News.

Nikhil Gupta received the sentence on Friday after pleading guilty to murder for hire, conspiracy to commit murder for hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. US prosecutors said the planned target was Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen and leading figure in the New York-based Sikh for Justice movement, which campaigns for an independent Sikh homeland in Punjab.

According to federal prosecutors, an Indian intelligence officer who has not been arrested directed the scheme and recruited Gupta in May 2023. Gupta was allegedly instructed to find someone willing to carry out the killing on American soil. The plot was ultimately foiled before Pannun could be harmed.

The case has placed fresh strain on relations between Washington and New Delhi. India has firmly denied any involvement in the alleged conspiracy, but the accusations have cast a shadow over diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The sentencing also comes at a sensitive moment for India’s relations with Canada. In 2023, Ottawa alleged that India had been involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist and naturalised Canadian citizen, on Canadian soil. Nijjar, who was 45, was shot dead by masked gunmen outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia.

Canadian authorities said Nijjar had been wanted by Indian officials over alleged terrorism offences and conspiracy to commit murder claims he had denied before his death. India rejected Canada’s allegations, and the dispute triggered a major diplomatic crisis, with both countries expelling several diplomats.

For many Sikh communities abroad, the cases have renewed fears about the safety of activists who speak openly for Sikh self-determination. For Washington, the Gupta case represents a rare and serious allegation of a foreign intelligence service plotting violence inside the United States.

As Gupta begins his long prison term, the wider political fallout continues. The case has become more than a criminal proceeding: it is now a test of trust between India, the United States, and Canada, and a reminder of how far-reaching the consequences of alleged cross-border political violence can be.