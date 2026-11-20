The world’s energy system is facing a test unlike any in modern history, and the bill is landing on ordinary households.

On Nov. 19, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned in Paris that the crisis in the Middle East has created the “largest threat” to energy security ever recorded, according to Hurriyet Daily News. The turmoil began in February, when U.S. and Israeli strikes hit Iran. In its flagship World Energy Outlook, the agency said the world is running out of ways to cushion the blow, so consumers are paying more and more of the price. Like earlier energy shocks, it added, this one will leave “lasting marks.”

At the heart of the storm lies the Strait of Hormuz. Before the crisis, this narrow channel carried about one-fifth of the world’s oil shipments. Since Iran began blockading it and targeting tankers, Gulf countries have struggled to export their crude. Despite U.S. efforts to escort ships through, supply lines remain badly disrupted.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol did not mince words. In his foreword, he wrote that the crisis dwarfs the oil shocks of the 1970s. He acknowledged that governments have tried to shelter citizens, producers have sent more supplies to market through alternative routes, and China has bought less from global markets. Still, he noted, consumers have faced higher prices and, at times, shortages. His tone was darker than in July, when he spoke of “several cushioning factors” still protecting the oil market.

The warning arrives as nations gather in Türkiye for the COP31 climate talks, after a year of scorching heatwaves and wildfires in Europe and deadly floods in Nepal.

The report maps three futures: one based on current policies, one on stated government goals, and one reaching net zero by 2050. In the middle scenario, oil demand peaks around 2030, while gas demand grows until about 2035. This year, the IEA added two more scenarios in case the crisis drags on.

Birol’s closing words were stark. The longer the crisis lasts, he said, the deeper the damage, and he sees no credible path back to the energy world as it was.