Greenland Dispute Still Simmering, Says Danish PM

MUNICH — Denmark’s prime minister warned this week that former U.S. president Donald Trump still appears determined to gain control of Greenland, keeping a long running geopolitical dispute alive and unsettling relations between Washington and Europe, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

Speaking at a security conference in Munich on Feb. 14, Danish leader Mette Frederiksen said she believes Trump’s interest in the vast Arctic island has not faded, even though he has recently softened earlier threats to seize it by force. “Unfortunately, I think the desire is the same,” she said during a panel discussion on Arctic security.

Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, has become strategically important as melting ice opens new shipping routes and access to valuable minerals. Trump has argued that control of the island is vital for U.S. and NATO security in the face of growing activity by Russia and China in the Arctic region.

Last month, Trump stepped back from his most aggressive language after reaching what he described as a “framework” understanding with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Yet Danish officials say the underlying dispute remains unresolved.

“Everybody asks us, do we think it’s over? No, we don’t think it’s over,” Frederiksen said, emphasizing continued concern in Copenhagen and Nuuk, Greenland’s capital.

Greenland’s prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, said pressure from Washington on the island’s people had been “unacceptable,” though he acknowledged that recent steps had moved “in the right direction.”

To ease tensions, the United States, Denmark, and Greenland have created a joint working group to discuss security issues in the Arctic. Details of its talks have not been made public.

For now, the future of Greenland and the balance of power in the rapidly changing Arctic remains uncertain, with allies watching closely as strategic interests collide.