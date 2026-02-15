Exiled Iranian Prince Finds New Support as Protests Rock Homeland



In Toronto, nearly 350,000 people flooded the streets in a massive demonstration of solidarity with Iran’s struggling population, according to BBC News. Among the crowd, protesters told BBC Persian they’d come to amplify the voices of friends and family trapped inside a country convulsed by unrest and government crackdowns.

The current wave of Iranian protests erupted on December 28, initially triggered by economic collapse but quickly fueled by decades of simmering anger toward the country’s leadership. What began as scattered demonstrations mushroomed into a nationwide movement spanning more than 100 cities and towns across every Iranian province.

The human cost has been staggering. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reports that 6,872 protesters have died, including over 150 children. Iranian authorities acknowledge at least 3,000 deaths but claim some victims were actually security force members killed in the chaos.

Amid the bloodshed and turmoil, one name keeps echoing through the crowds: Pahlavi. Many demonstrators inside Iran have chanted for the return of Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah, calling on him to reclaim political leadership.

Pahlavi’s story reads like something from a tragic novel. Groomed from birth to wear the crown, he was just 18 years old when the 1979 Islamic Revolution obliterated his father’s monarchy and sent the royal family fleeing into permanent exile. Now, approaching 50 years after that revolution shattered his world, Pahlavi is positioning himself once more as a potential leader who could shape Iran’s future.

But not everyone welcomes his ambitions. Critics question whether Pahlavi truly supports a democratic republic or secretly dreams of restoring the monarchy his family lost. He has repeatedly denied wanting to resurrect the old regime, insisting he backs the people’s right to choose their own government freely.

Whether the Iranian diaspora’s enthusiasm for Pahlavi translates into meaningful change inside Iran remains uncertain. For now, hundreds of thousands rally under his name while their homeland burns, hoping against hope that someone, anyone, can end the suffering.__Photo Courtesy X