Ukraine and Russia Trade Deadly Strikes Amid Escalating Drone Barrages

A Ukrainian drone strike on Russian-occupied Kherson killed four civilians on Tuesday, according to Moscow-installed officials, as both sides intensified cross-border attacks with drones and missiles, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

Vladimir Saldo, the Kremlin-appointed governor of occupied Kherson, claimed the victims were traveling in civilian vehicles along a highway when they came under fire. He described the strike as “targeted” and said one additional person was wounded in a separate attack. Kyiv did not immediately respond but has repeatedly denied aiming at civilians in territories held by Russian forces.

The reports come as Ukraine pushes to cripple Russia’s energy and oil facilities, framing such strikes as justified retaliation for Moscow’s relentless bombardment of Ukrainian cities. Russia launched 154 drones and missiles overnight, Ukrainian officials said, roughly half of which were intercepted. One unmanned aircraft struck power infrastructure in the Poltava and Sumy regions, briefly cutting electricity to more than 1,000 residents.

Meanwhile, Kherson—now split between Ukrainian and Russian control—remains a daily flashpoint. Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of the Kyiv-held part of the region, said a 65-year-old man was killed by Russian fire in the city of Kherson itself.

Both sides have escalated drone warfare in recent days. Moscow reported intercepting more than 200 Ukrainian drones overnight, following what it said was a record barrage of 251 drones launched against Russian territory on October 6. That same day, a rocket strike on Belgorod, a city near the border, killed two civilians.

More than 19 months into the full-scale invasion, Russia still holds roughly one-fifth of Ukraine—including Crimea, annexed in 2014—while grinding battles continue to exact staggering losses on both armies.