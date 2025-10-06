Western-Made Parts Found in Russian Missiles and Drones – Zelenskyy

KYIV — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Russian drones and missiles targeting his country are packed with components sourced from Western companies, including firms in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and China.

In a social media statement on Monday, Zelenskyy said that weapons launched over the past two nights contained tens of thousands of foreign-made parts. “Nearly 100,688 of foreign-made parts were in the launched attack drones, about 1,500 were in Iskanders, 192 in Kinzhal missiles, and 405 in Kalibrs,” he wrote.

Zelenskyy’s disclosure comes as Ukraine and European partners push for tougher sanctions and tighter oversight to close loopholes in trade restrictions imposed after Russia’s invasion in February 2022. Highlighting U.S. and U.K. contributions is especially striking given their leading role in providing military and financial support to Kyiv.

According to the Ukrainian president, U.S. companies manufacture converters for Kh-101 missiles and Shahed-type drones, sensors for UAVs and Kinzhal missiles, and microelectronics for other weapon systems. British firms, he said, produce microcomputers used in drone flight control. Kyiv has reportedly shared detailed information on each company and product with allied nations as it prepares new sanctions against entities aiding Russia.

The claims come amid broader concerns over foreign involvement in Russia’s war effort. Ukrainian intelligence officials have suggested high-level cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in satellite reconnaissance to identify strategic targets, a claim denied by the Kremlin, which insists it has independent space capabilities.

The warnings follow reports across Europe of drone incursions disrupting military sites and civilian airspace. While Moscow has repeatedly denied responsibility, European leaders are pressing for vigilance, with Norway temporarily suspending flights at Oslo Airport after spotting a drone.

Zelenskyy’s remarks underscore Ukraine’s urgent call for the international community to tighten controls and prevent the flow of materials that could strengthen Russia’s war machine.