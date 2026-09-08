UK Set to Sanction Israeli Settlement Goods in West Bank

The United Kingdom is expected to announce new sanctions on goods and services linked to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, in a move that could further strain relations between London and Jerusalem.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband is due to set out the measures in the House of Commons this afternoon. The announcement comes as the British government signals a possible change in its relationship with Israel, which Miliband recently described as a need to “reset” ties, as reported by BBC News.

Israeli settlements in the West Bank are considered illegal under international law. The planned British action comes at a particularly tense moment, as Israel has opened tenders for around 1,200 new homes in the occupied territory.

The decision could also carry wider diplomatic consequences. On Monday, BBC correspondent Yolande Knell asked Israel’s foreign secretary whether Israel might retaliate against Britain over the proposed measures. He declined to comment, leaving the question of Israel’s response unanswered.

Washington has also made clear that it does not support the British move. Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, warned the BBC that individual US states could potentially take retaliatory action against the UK.

The dispute places Britain in a difficult diplomatic position, balancing its relationship with Israel against its stated opposition to the expansion of settlements in the West Bank.

For Palestinians, the issue is deeply tied to the future of the territory and hopes for an independent state. For Israel and its supporters, however, international pressure over settlements remains a highly sensitive political issue.

As London prepares to announce its decision, the move is likely to be watched closely not only in Israel and the Palestinian territories, but also in Washington, where Britain’s changing approach could test an already complex alliance.