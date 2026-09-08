Austria’s Headscarf Ban Sparks Fresh School Debate

Around 240,000 students in Vienna returned to school on Monday under a new and controversial rule: girls under 14 are no longer allowed to wear a headscarf that covers the head according to Islamic traditions. The ban applies to both public and private schools.

But on the first morning, the rule was already being challenged. Outside a private Islamic primary school in Vienna, several girls arrived wearing headscarves with their mothers. The scene reflected the tension surrounding a law that has divided parents, educators and religious groups.

Teachers’ union leader Paul Kimberger had warned before the school year began that some communities were prepared to resist the ban. Parents interviewed in Simmering also expressed sharply different views.

Katharina, 43, whose 12 year old son has started secondary school, said she was torn. She believes the headscarf is a religious symbol that should be respected, but also understands the argument that schools should teach children about equality between men and women.

She recalled her son’s previous primary school, where integration was a daily challenge. He was the only Austrian child in his class, she said, while some pupils and parents spoke little or no German. Despite this, her son made friends who spoke German well.

Other parents strongly oppose the ban. Peter, Bakhan and Adelina argued that everyone should be free to decide what to wear. Adelina said schools have more serious problems, including bullying and the quality of teaching. Her daughter was bullied at her previous school and had to change schools.

The law does not impose an immediate fine. A first violation leads to a discussion with the family. Repeated violations can involve education authorities and child welfare services. Fines of €150 to €800 are possible only as a last resort.

The Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGÖ) rejects the law and plans to challenge it in court, arguing that it violates equality rights.

Austria’s Constitutional Court rejected earlier challenges on procedural grounds. With the ban now in force, new legal battles are expected.

At the heart of the dispute are difficult questions about religious freedom, equality and how schools can bring children from different backgrounds together.