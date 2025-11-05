Pakistan Unveils Drone-Jamming Gun With 1.5 km Range

Pakistan Unveils Homegrown Anti-Drone Gun to Counter Cross-Border Threats

KARACHI — Pakistan has unveiled an indigenously developed anti-drone jamming gun designed to neutralize cross-border “kamikaze” drones, marking a new step in the country’s efforts to strengthen its counter-drone defenses, reported by “The News”.

The device, named the Sufra system, was introduced Wednesday at the Karachi Maritime Expo, where it was demonstrated to intercept and disable drones within a range of 1.5 kilometers.

Developed by the National Electronics Complex of Pakistan, the gun is capable of disrupting the communication link between a drone and its operator, forcing it to land or rendering both the aircraft and its controller inoperable.

Hamza Khalid, a manager at the manufacturing firm, said the Sufra system can operate effectively within a 30-degree angle, which can be adjusted based on tactical needs. “It can be deployed along national borders or at major public events in cities,” he told reporters at the expo.

Demonstrations at the event showed the jammer successfully neutralizing small, fast-moving drones, which officials described as similar to “kamikaze” drones used in modern asymmetric warfare.

Asked whether the system could handle saturation attacks involving multiple drones, Khalid said it had been designed to respond to several targets simultaneously. “No matter how many hostile drones arrive, the gun has the capability to neutralize them,” he said.

Officials indicated that Pakistan plans to deploy the system in border regions vulnerable to cross-border drone incursions and at large scale urban gatherings where security risks are high.

Defense analysts view the Sufra as part of Pakistan’s broader push to enhance its domestic defense technology amid growing drone threats along its frontiers.