India Orders $40 Billion Military Overhaul After Pakistan Conflict Losses

India is opening its checkbook wide. The country approved a massive $40 billion military upgrade Thursday, rushing to replace fighter jets lost in last year’s devastating clash with Pakistan, according to The Express Tribune.

The centerpiece? An order for 114 French Rafale fighter jets, with the majority to be manufactured on Indian soil. Defense officials confirmed the deal also includes American made Boeing P-8I reconnaissance planes for the navy and advanced missiles for multiple branches.

This isn’t just routine modernization. It’s damage control.

Last May, Pakistan’s military delivered a punishing blow, shooting down six Indian aircraft during a four-day conflict that brought two nuclear-armed neighbors to the brink. The losses included three prized Rafale jets, a MiG-29, a Su-30, and an Israeli Harop drone. An Indian defense official later admitted the air force “lost some aircraft” during strikes on Pakistani civilian sites.

President Donald Trump, who brokered the May 10 ceasefire, initially claimed seven jets were downed. He later revised that figure upward, first to eight, then to ten. The conflict, the worst between India and Pakistan in decades, left roughly seventy people dead and exposed critical vulnerabilities in India’s aging air fleet.

Those vulnerabilities are alarming. India’s fighter squadron strength has collapsed to just twenty nine, far below the required forty-two. The workhorse MiG-21 retired last September, and other Soviet-era aircraft are limping toward retirement. The Anglo French Jaguar and French Mirage 2000 are next on the chopping block.

Recognizing its dependence on outdated Russian equipment, India has pivoted toward Western suppliers, particularly the United States, France, and Israel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has simultaneously pushed domestic manufacturing, with mixed results. Hindustan Aeronautics has nearly 180 orders for the locally-produced Tejas fighter jet but hasn’t delivered a single advanced variant due to engine supply problems at GE Aerospace.

The timing isn’t coincidental. French President Emmanuel Macron visits India next week, and Dassault Aviation stands to gain enormously. India already operates Rafale fighters and recently signed a deal for twenty-six carrier-based Rafale-Marine jets for its aircraft carriers.

Media reports suggest Dassault could manufacture at least ninety jets inside India under the new agreement, though the defense ministry’s statement carefully avoided confirming numbers. What’s clear: India is betting billions that French engineering can rebuild what Pakistan destroyed.

The approvals mark only initial clearance. Commercial and technical details still need finalization. But the message is unmistakable: India’s military won’t be caught unprepared again.