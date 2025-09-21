Three G7 Allies Formally Recognize Palestine, Breaking with Washington

Britain, Canada, and Australia Recognize Palestinian State in Diplomatic Breakthrough

NEW YORK — On the eve of the United Nations General Assembly, three of America’s closest allies, Britain, Canada, and Australia announced they now formally recognize the State of Palestine, a move that significantly reshapes the diplomatic landscape of the Middle East conflict. according to New York Times.

The recognition marks a first among G7 nations. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared, “Canada recognizes the State of Palestine and offers partnership in building a peaceful future for both Palestine and Israel.” Soon after, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed Canberra’s decision, calling it a recognition of “the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own.” Finally, in London, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a statement: “Today, to revive the hope of peace for Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine.”

The coordinated announcements came as France and Portugal signaled their readiness to follow. President Emmanuel Macron is expected to declare France’s recognition in New York, alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as part of a Franco-Saudi initiative to revive the two-state framework.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas welcomed the recognition as “an important and necessary step toward achieving a just and lasting peace.” He renewed calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, humanitarian access, and Israel’s withdrawal from the enclave.

The response from Israel was sharply negative. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the recognition as “absurd,” arguing it “endangers Israel’s existence” and “rewards terror” in the wake of Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack. “No Palestinian state will be established west of the Jordan River,” he declared defiantly.

The announcements deepen the diplomatic isolation of Netanyahu’s government, already under mounting criticism over the scale of destruction in Gaza. Nearly two years into Israel’s campaign against Hamas, tens of thousands have been killed, and vast swathes of the territory lie in ruins.

For Britain, Canada, and Australia, the step reflects growing impatience with the stalemate in Middle East diplomacy and intensifying demands from their own publics to address the humanitarian catastrophe. By aligning their positions ahead of the General Assembly, the three nations signaled that the global tide is shifting away from open-ended military campaigns and toward renewed pressure for a political settlement rooted in Palestinian statehood.