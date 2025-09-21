Russian Reconnaissance Jet Sparks NATO Response Over Baltic Sea

Germany Scrambles Jets After Russian Aircraft Breaches Baltic Airspace

Germany scrambled two Eurofighter jets on Sunday after a Russian reconnaissance plane entered neutral airspace over the Baltic Sea, intensifying already strained relations between NATO and Moscow, according to Al Jazeera News.

The German Air Force said its “quick reaction alert force” was ordered by NATO to intercept an unidentified aircraft flying without a flight plan or radio contact. Visual identification confirmed it was a Russian IL-20M reconnaissance aircraft. After escorting the plane, German pilots handed over the mission to their Swedish NATO partners before returning to base in Rostock-Laage.

The encounter comes just days before NATO’s North Atlantic Council is set to meet on Tuesday, following what Estonia described as an “unprecedented and brazen” violation of its airspace on Friday. According to Tallinn, three Russian MiG-31 fighters entered without clearance and lingered for 12 minutes.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal has called for urgent NATO Article 4 consultations, which allow members to request discussions when their sovereignty or security is perceived to be under threat.

European leaders condemned the incursion as a “reckless” and “dangerous provocation.” Russia’s Ministry of Defence, however, denied the allegation, while Estonia summoned Moscow’s charge d’affaires in protest.

The episode adds to a series of tense incidents along NATO’s eastern flank. Romania recently reported scrambling jets after its radar picked up a Russian drone, while Poland confirmed shooting down drones during a Russian assault on Ukraine earlier this month—marking NATO’s first direct engagement in the conflict.

Analysts say such incursions are not isolated accidents but part of Moscow’s effort to gather intelligence, test NATO’s response times, and keep the alliance’s eastern members on edge as the war in Ukraine grinds into its fourth year.