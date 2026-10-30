Tankers Reported Ablaze Around Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions

Several oil tankers have been reported struck and set ablaze around the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of a wider threat to one of the world’s most important energy routes, reported by Al Jazeera News.

Iran’s navy said two tankers caught fire after striking mines in the eastern part of the strait. A separate Iranian force, the IRGC Navy, said it stopped two vessels in the southern section of the waterway and claimed that a supertanker also caught fire after hitting a naval mine. Both Iranian navies accused the tankers of travelling through “unauthorised routes.”

Iran’s navy further said it destroyed an unmanned enemy drone craft east of the strait. The claims could not be independently verified.

Oman’s navy said it rescued 25 crew members from a vessel that had been targeted about 196 kilometres, or 122 miles, off the coast of the country’s Musandam governorate, which borders the strait. The rescue highlighted the growing danger to civilian seafarers.

The incidents come amid heightened tension between Iran and the United States. Despite the reports of fires and stopped ships, the head of US Central Command said the main internationally recognised shipping lanes through the strait remain clear of Iranian mines and that vessels are continuing to sail freely.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is a vital passage for global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, making any disruption there a matter of international concern.

Diplomatic efforts appear to be continuing. Qatari mediators have returned to Tehran, according to Iranian state media, as they work to negotiate a possible agreement to ease the US-Iran conflict.

The latest reports underline how quickly maritime security can deteriorate in a region already strained by military activity and political confrontation. Governments and shipping companies are watching closely for confirmation of the incidents and any further disruption to tanker traffic.