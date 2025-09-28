Swiss Voters Narrowly Back Digital ID Cards

Swiss voters have narrowly approved a government-backed plan to introduce voluntary electronic identity cards, with 50.4% voting in favor and 49.6% against. The razor-thin margin surprised many, as polls had predicted around 60% support, according to BBC News.

This was Switzerland’s second referendum on digital IDs. A previous proposal in 2021 was rejected over concerns that private firms would control sensitive data. The new system addresses those worries by keeping it entirely under government management. Data will be stored only on the user’s smartphone, and citizens may continue using traditional identity cards if they prefer.

The digital ID would allow citizens to complete administrative tasks more quickly, such as proving their age to buy alcohol, securing a phone contract, or confirming nationality. Authorities requesting information would only receive the specific detail needed, rather than broad personal data.

Still, critics warn that the new system could erode privacy, arguing that even with safeguards, it might enable tracking or commercial exploitation. Privacy protection has deep roots in Switzerland, from strict rules on Google Street View to historic banking secrecy laws.

The vote came just days after the UK announced plans for its own digital ID, which would be mandatory for employment as part of efforts to curb illegal migration. Unlike the Swiss version, the British system would be narrower in scope but has already sparked concern over civil liberties.

For now, Switzerland’s decision reflects a cautious embrace of digital modernization—approved, but by the slimmest of margins.