Gaza Toll Mounts: Israel Strikes Kill 41 as Child Dies of Hunger

Israeli strikes on Gaza killed at least 41 Palestinians on Sunday, according to local health authorities, with heavy bombardments reported in Gaza City and the Nuseirat refugee camp. Among the dead were at least 10 displaced people sheltering in Nuseirat and 15 others in Gaza City. Residents said entire neighborhoods were flattened, with homes, public buildings and roads destroyed, making it nearly impossible for medical teams to reach the injured or recover those trapped under the rubble.

In Khan Younis, two-and-a-half-month-old Eid Mahmoud Abu Jamma died of malnutrition and lack of medical care, highlighting the worsening humanitarian crisis as supplies of food and medicine remain critically scarce. Aid groups warn that children are bearing the brunt of the siege, with rising cases of hunger and preventable deaths.

At the United Nations General Assembly, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud urged the international community to act immediately to halt Israel’s military campaign, calling it a collective responsibility to prevent further loss of life.

The war, now approaching its one-year mark since Hamas’s October 7 attack, has killed at least 66,005 Palestinians and injured more than 168,000, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Thousands more remain unaccounted for under collapsed buildings. In Israel, the October 7 assault left 1,139 people dead and about 200 taken hostage.

As the fighting intensifies, pressure is mounting on global powers to push for a ceasefire and humanitarian access, but diplomatic efforts remain stalled while Gaza’s civilian toll continues to climb.