Iran Reports Missile Attack on US Forces in Syria’s Al-Tanf

IRGC Claims Strike on US Base in Syria, Reports Heavy Casualties

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday that it had launched a missile strike on a US command center in eastern Syria, claiming the attack caused significant damage and killed several American soldiers. The reported strike took place in the Al-Tanf region, a strategically important area near Syria’s borders with Iraq and Jordan, Mehr News Agency.

In an official statement, the IRGC described the operation as part of its ongoing military campaign, referred to as “Operation Nasr 2.” The attack was presented as retaliation for what Iran called earlier US strikes on Iranian military positions in the southeastern city of Iranshahr.

According to the statement, the IRGC’s aerospace forces carried out a “surprise attack” targeting what it described as a special operations command center. Iranian officials claimed the strike destroyed radar systems and several helicopters, although these details have not been independently verified.

The IRGC also alleged that the attack resulted in heavy casualties among US forces. However, there has been no immediate confirmation or response from US officials regarding the claims.

The statement used strong language, accusing the United States of aggression and framing the attack as an act of defense and retaliation. It also linked the operation to Iranian soldiers killed in earlier incidents, presenting the strike as part of a broader cycle of escalation.

In a further warning, the IRGC said it maintains full control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route, and suggested that continued conflict could disrupt oil and gas exports from the region.

The situation highlights rising tensions between Iran and the United States, with both sides trading accusations and threats, raising concerns about a wider regional escalation.