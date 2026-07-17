Russia Warns of ISIS-K Expansion from Afghanistan

Russia Warns ISIS-K Using Afghanistan to Expand Influence

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that terrorism remains one of the greatest threats to global peace, pointing in particular to the growing risk posed by ISIS-K in Central Asia.

Speaking at a regional counterterrorism meeting, Lavrov said the Islamic State’s Khorasan branch is attempting to use Afghanistan as a base to expand its operations and eventually establish a so-called caliphate. In a statement released by Russia’s Foreign Ministry, he described ISIS-K as the primary security concern for the region, stressing that its ambitions go beyond Afghanistan’s borders, according to TOLOnews.

“Terrorism remains one of the most serious challenges to international stability,” Lavrov said, adding that ISIS-K is actively seeking to turn Afghanistan into a launchpad for wider regional influence.

The remarks were met with swift rejection from Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government. Officials insisted that ISIS-K has been effectively defeated and no longer maintains a physical presence in the country.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, told local media that Afghan security forces have full control over the country’s territory. He dismissed concerns from neighboring states, saying there is no threat emanating from Afghanistan.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani echoed this position, stating that no armed group currently poses a risk to either domestic or regional security.

Some analysts, however, offered a more cautious view. Military expert Sarwar Niazi acknowledged that ISIS-K has not taken control of any territory in Afghanistan but said continued efforts against the group remain important and should be supported.

In recent weeks, Taliban authorities reported carrying out operations against ISIS-K beyond Afghanistan’s borders. According to the Defense Ministry, airstrikes targeted suspected militant positions in Pakistan’s Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions, reportedly causing casualties and financial losses.

Lavrov’s warning highlights ongoing concerns among regional powers about the potential for militant groups to regroup and expand, even as Afghan officials insist the threat has been contained.