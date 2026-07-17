Austria Under Pressure in EU Rule of Law Report

EU Report Urges Austria to Strengthen Rule of Law Reforms

Austria faces renewed criticism in the European Union’s 2026 Rule of Law Report, with the European Commission pointing to several areas where progress remains limited. The report, released Friday in Brussels, calls for stronger safeguards to protect judicial independence and improve political transparency, according to ORF News.

According to the Commission, Austria has made no significant progress in monitoring lobbying activities or reducing political influence over key judicial appointments. It also urges the introduction of clear rules requiring members of parliament to disclose their financial interests and potential conflicts.

Concerns persist over the limited role of the judiciary in appointing top positions in administrative courts. The government’s involvement in selecting the leadership of the Administrative Court continues to raise questions, with Brussels recommending that Austria align its practices more closely with European standards.

While some reforms are underway, they remain incomplete. A proposed law to create a more independent federal public prosecutor’s office has been welcomed as a step forward. However, the justice minister still retains the authority to issue instructions in individual cases, a practice the Commission says should be reformed to ensure full independence.

The report also highlights gaps in regulations governing outside work by public officials. At the same time, it acknowledges improvements in party financing oversight, as the Court of Audit now reviews political parties’ financial disclosures, increasing transparency.

Positive developments include new rules on the allocation of state advertising funds and changes to the appointment process for members of the ORF foundation board, both seen as strengthening accountability and media independence. Working conditions for journalists have improved, but Austria has yet to implement EU rules designed to protect them from abusive lawsuits.

Justice Minister Anna Sporrer described the report as a useful guide, saying it highlights both Austria’s strengths and the need for further reforms.