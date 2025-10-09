Trump Claims U.S. Will Work With Iran on Gaza Peace Effort

Trump Says U.S. Ready to Work With Iran on Gaza Peace

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration would be prepared to work with Iran as part of efforts to secure peace in Gaza, marking a surprising shift in tone toward Tehran, according to Mehr News Agency.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Trump placed Gaza’s future at the center of his remarks, envisioning reconstruction driven by wealthy regional states. “Gaza will be slowly redone,” he said. “What they make will do wonders for Gaza. There’s tremendous spirit like I haven’t seen.”

Trump suggested that the ongoing crisis must eventually come to an end. “At some point, that whole thing has to stop,” he declared. “We’re going to see to it.” He also claimed that the release of remaining captives could come “on Monday or Tuesday.”

In perhaps his most striking statement, Trump asserted that Iran has signaled readiness to join peace efforts. “Iran wants to work on peace now, they have informed us. And they have acknowledged that they are totally in favor of this [Gaza peace] deal. They think it’s a great thing,” he said. Trump added that his cabinet was prepared to work alongside Tehran in this process.

According to the BBC, Trump is expected to visit Egypt and the occupied Palestinian territories in the near future, though a stop in Gaza itself has been ruled out.

Trump’s remarks suggest a possible new diplomatic angle, as Washington’s past dealings with Iran have been defined more by confrontation than cooperation. If realized, collaboration on Gaza would mark an extraordinary turn in U.S.–Iran relations—though skepticism remains over how such cooperation might be achieved.