Surveillance, Censorship, and Strain: Democracy Under Pressure in Austria

VIENNA — Austria’s democratic standards have declined significantly over the past year, with marked setbacks in civil liberties, media freedom, and civic participation, according to the newly released Democracy Index 2025, according to ORF News.

The index, published annually by a coalition of nine democracy-focused organizations, tracks the state and evolution of democratic institutions in Austria. It evaluates seven pillars citizens, political parties, the legislature, executive, judiciary, media, and civil society based on 115 indicators.

After several years of relative stability, Austria’s score fell from 55.7 to 55.1 percent, signaling a renewed downward trend. While experts welcomed the new Freedom of Information Act as a potential step forward, they cautioned that its impact remains uncertain.

Concerns were strongest in the realm of digital rights, where Thomas Lohninger of epicenter.works warned of “growing surveillance” through the new Federal Trojan spyware and planned citywide police monitoring systems.

Human rights advocate Marianne Schulze from the Austrian Democracy Foundation described “alarming developments” in civil and human rights, citing the halt to family reunification, a proposed headscarf ban, and restrictive measures in nursing homes. She also pointed to a loss of public trust in democratic institutions and political pressure on NGOs.

“The situation is serious, but not hopeless,” said Mathias Zojer, chair of the Democracy Index Association. “Austria’s democracy can only endure if all democratic forces confront these threats together.”

The report urges the government to end mass surveillance, ensure transparency in executive actions, support citizen initiatives, and bolster quality journalism, calling these measures vital to restoring Austria’s democratic strength.