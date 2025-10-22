Five Nigerians Sent Home as Austria Joins EU Repatriation Flight

VIENNA — Austria deported five Nigerian nationals this week as part of a joint European repatriation flight coordinated by Germany and carried out under the supervision of FRONTEX, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, officials said Wednesday.

The chartered operation, which departed from Vienna International Airport (Schwechat) and made a stop in Munich, transported a total of 37 deportees to Lagos, Nigeria, and Accra, Ghana. Austrian authorities described the mission as a coordinated effort to ensure the enforcement of Europe’s migration laws.

The five Nigerians removed from Austria — all men aged 22, 28, 35, 37, and 44 — had final deportation orders issued after exhausting legal avenues for appeal. Each was also handed a ban on reentry and residence within the European Union.

According to the Interior Ministry, the 28-year-old among them had been convicted twice of drug-related offenses, assault, and aggravated fraud. The 44-year-old had a record of seven convictions for drug crimes, theft, and misuse of social benefits.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner hailed the operation as proof of Europe’s capacity for joint enforcement, describing it as part of Austria’s broader commitment to a firm but balanced migration strategy.

“Deportations are an essential part of a strict, tough, yet fair asylum policy,” Karner said in a statement. “That’s exactly what’s needed to make Europe more resilient. Today’s charter deportation to Nigeria and Ghana, conducted with Germany, shows that together we are protecting Europe from illegal migration

and social welfare abuse.”

The Interior Ministry said such coordinated removals highlight growing cooperation among EU members, emphasizing that collective enforcement remains central to Europe’s border management and migration control framework.