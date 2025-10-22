15 Senior Bangladeshi Officers Remanded Over 2024 Uprising Abuses

DHAKA — A Bangladeshi court on Wednesday remanded 15 senior army officers in custody over alleged enforced disappearances and human rights violations during the 2024 uprising that toppled the government, according to “The News”.

The defendants, including five generals, all served in military intelligence or the paramilitary Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), an organization previously sanctioned by the United States for extrajudicial killings. They are accused of operating a secret detention center during the tenure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, now in exile in India.

“This is the first time such formal charges have been filed for enforced disappearances in Bangladesh, and the first instance of so many senior military officials facing a civilian trial,” said court officials.

The officers rejected all allegations. Defence lawyer Sarwar Hossain said they remain confident in their innocence and “believe they will be released through due judicial process.” The army has pledged to cooperate with the court.

Court proceedings were tightly secured, with the accused transported under heavy police guard. Chief prosecutor Tajul Islam noted that the officers had pledged their allegiance to the law, reflecting their cooperation with judicial authorities.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk called the proceedings “an important step toward accountability,” adding, “It is a significant moment for victims and their families.”

Bangladesh is prosecuting Hasina; now a fugitive; and senior figures from her banned Awami League party. During the 2024 clashes, up to 1,400 people were killed, according to UN estimates. Hasina is currently facing trial in absentia for ordering the deadly crackdown, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty, while the former prime minister’s party denies all charges.

The remand marks a rare moment of civilian judicial authority confronting senior military figures in Bangladesh, signaling a potential turning point in the nation’s struggle with justice and accountability.