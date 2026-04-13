Starmer Moves UK Closer to EU Rules in Quiet Reset

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is preparing a major new piece of legislation that could bring the United Kingdom closer to European Union rules, marking one of the most significant shifts in post-Brexit policy since Labour came to power, according to BBC News.

The proposed law, expected later this year, would allow ministers to adopt certain future EU regulations through secondary legislation, a faster legal route that does not require a full parliamentary debate and vote each time. Government officials describe the move as a practical effort to rebuild economic ties with Europe and reduce barriers to trade.

The plan centres on what officials call “dynamic alignment” keeping British standards in step with European rules in selected sectors such as food safety, emissions trading, and electricity markets. Ministers argue that closer regulatory cooperation could cut red tape for exporters, support business growth, and help lower prices for households.

However, the proposal has quickly sparked political controversy.

Critics say the use of so-called “Henry VIII powers” would give ministers broad authority to update laws with only limited parliamentary scrutiny, raising questions about democratic oversight. Opposition figures warn that Parliament risks being reduced to a bystander while rules shaped in Brussels are applied in Britain, even though the country no longer has a formal voice in drafting them.

Supporters of the plan insist that Parliament would still approve the main legislation and any broader agreements with the EU. Sir Keir has defended the approach as a sensible response to economic pressures and global instability, saying a stronger relationship with Europe is in Britain’s national interest.

The government is expected to pursue new deals with the EU in the coming months, particularly in trade and energy cooperation.

As Westminster prepares for a renewed debate over sovereignty, trade, and Brexit’s legacy, the proposed law could become one of the defining political battles of the year.