Russia Offers to Store Iran’s Uranium for Peace Deal

Russia has stepped forward with a new offer aimed at calming one of the world’s most dangerous conflicts, according to Hurriyet Daily News. The Kremlin announced on Monday that it is willing to take in Iran’s enriched uranium as part of a future peace agreement between Tehran and Washington, a move it hopes could help end the war that has rattled the Middle East and shaken the global economy.

The promise comes after another round of failed talks between Iran and the United States over the weekend. Hopes for a quick diplomatic breakthrough faded once again, prolonging a war that began in late February and has already claimed thousands of lives.

Russia, which holds the world’s largest arsenal of nuclear weapons, has made repeated offers to host Iran’s uranium stockpiles. By doing so, Moscow says it aims to ease fears about Iran’s nuclear ambitions and create space for a lasting peace deal.

“This proposal was voiced by President Putin in contacts with both the United States and regional states,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow. “The offer still stands, but has not been acted upon,” he added in remarks cited by AFP.

Beyond diplomacy, Russia also voiced concern over rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz; one of the world’s most important trade routes, where U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran have brought shipping to a near standstill. Moscow warned that Washington’s threat to impose a blockade could make matters worse.

“Such actions will likely continue to negatively impact the international market,” Peskov said, reflecting fears that oil prices and global trade could slump further.

While peace seems distant, Russia’s latest gesture adds another twist to an already tense geopolitical drama, one where every offer, rejection, or silence carries weight across oceans.