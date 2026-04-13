London Dual National Stranded After UK Border Rule Change

In a twist brought on by new border rules, a London-born woman finds herself stranded abroad, separated from her home, job, and family by a technicality she never saw coming, according to The Nation.

Natasha Cochrane De La Rosa, a 26 year old British-Spanish dual national from Islington, was denied boarding on her flight home from Amsterdam to Luton Airport on April 2. The reason: she tried to travel using her Spanish passport.

Under rules introduced by the UK Home Office on February 25, people with dual British nationality must now present a British or Irish passport, or a digital certificate of entitlement to enter the UK. Using only a foreign passport is no longer allowed.

The change left Cochrane De La Rosa “petrified” and unsure of what to do next. “I have a career, family and friends in the UK. My whole life is in the UK,” she told BBC London from Spain, where she is now staying with relatives after being unable to return home.

She explained that her situation is complicated by historical nationality laws because her parents were unmarried when she was born in 1999, her British father could not automatically pass on his citizenship. Despite voting and paying taxes in Britain, immigration lawyers say she falls into a legal “grey area,” forcing her to choose between applying for a British passport, which could take six weeks, or spending £589 on a certificate of entitlement.

“It’s terrifying,” she said. “The country has a duty of care. I am 100% a dual national.”

Cochrane criticised the government’s poor communication around the rule change, saying she never saw any public warnings. “If I had known, I would have sorted my paperwork from the comfort of my home,” she said. “No one has slept. My sisters and parents are distraught.”

A Home Office spokesperson defended the move, saying the updated rule brings the UK in line with countries such as the US and Australia, which require citizens to enter on national documents. They insisted an awareness campaign had been running since 2023 and that overseas applicants can get passports within four weeks.

For Natasha, though, every week that passes feels much longer. As uncertainty lingers, the Londoner can only wait and hope for her path home to reopen soon.